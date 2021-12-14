Stakeholders to tackle sexual harassment in the workplace

Precious Manomano

Herald Reporter

Trade unions have hailed the launch of a strategy for the Elimination of Sexual Harassment and Gender-based violence in the workplace in Zimbabwe (SGBV), saying this will reduce incidences of sexual harassment that have negatively impacted on productivity for many organisations.

The strategy was launched by the Zimbabwe Gender Commission (ZGC) in collaboration with International Labour Organisation (ILO).

It is the first of its kind in Zimbabwe that aims to create an environment that will lead to a reduction of sexual harassment and gender-based violence.

Speaking during the launch of the strategy, Zimbabwe Federations of Trade Unions (ZFTU) gender focal point person Ms Vimbai Chinhema said there was an urgent need to address the situation before it became worse and uncontrollable.

She said ZFTU was committed to working with other organisations to end the undesirable practice.

“It is quite disturbing to note that sexual harassment and gender-based violence are prevalent, but as an organisation we have committed ourselves to stop this culture before it becomes a non-curable cancer,” said Ms Chinhema.

“The practise in the workplace had far-reaching consequences that threaten sustainable development due to limitations that exist around the issue.”

Zimbabwe Congress of Trade Unions (ZCTU) president Ms Forence Taruvinga said the workplace had been affected by serious cultural, social and power relations which had seen perpetrators of SGBV abusing their powers to victimise the less powerful and more vulnerable workers.

“This practice affects everyone, men and women, and apart from Covid-19, SGBV has seriously become a social pandemic more deadly than the virus itself,” she said.

“We have pledged to fight this pandemic. Let’s continue educating and raising awareness on the public on SGBV and the rights of those who are abused. We continue to advocate for punitive measures against perpetrators and we continue to strengthen the existing legislation policies in line with international obligations.”

Speaking at the same event, ZGC chairperson Mrs Margaret Mukahanana-Sangarwe said they were working towards creating safe and decent workplaces.

She said they wanted to eliminate barriers through addressing inequalities in the world of work and promoting gender equality and equity, as well as ensuring that the gender equality provisions of the constitution were adhered to.

“There is a need for a collective approach as this strengthens our efforts towards eliminating sexual harassment at the workplace,” said Mrs Mukahanana-Sangarwe.

“The launch of this strategy comes at a time when we are also celebrating the 16 days of activism against gender-based violence.”

Gender-based violence is a threat to the attainment of sustainable development goals, and eliminating the practice is high on the agenda for the Government.