Stakeholders consult for the Tourism Amendment Bill in Bindura

Fungai Lupande

Mashonaland Central Bureau

Stakeholders are currently meeting in Bindura to discuss proposed amendments to the Tourism Act, which was originally enacted in 1996.

Tourism and Hospitality Industry Deputy Minister Tongai Mnangagwa pointed out that the current law is outdated and no longer reflects the prevailing socio-economic and political landscape.

He emphasized that the Constitution has introduced changes that prioritize gender balance, transparency, accountability, and socio-economic rights.

Deputy Minister Mnangagwa said the Ministry’s mission is to promote and develop the tourism and hospitality industry in Zimbabwe in accordance with national development goals and to position the country as a top international tourist destination that adheres to global best practices.

