Stakeholders call for decentralisation of access centres

Remember Deketeke

Herald Reporter

Stakeholders have called for immediate decentralisation of access centres like clinics, courts and police stations among others to assist victims of gender-based violence.

The stakeholders were engaging policymakers on challenges experienced by survivors of gender-based violence in accessing essential services and coming up with possible solutions to strengthen the referral pathway.

This was aimed at strengthening Government efforts in achieving social justice, reducing poverty and gender equality.

Speaking at the meeting Action Aid country director Mr Joy Mabenge said there is need for decentralisation of the referral system for the benefit of survivors of sexual and gender-based violence.

“Access to justice remains an issue for GBV victims, thus decentralisation of access centres, clinics, courts, police stations to make sure that issues of gender-based violence are quickly addressed,” he said.