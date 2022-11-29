Stage set for Soccer Stars banquet

Eddie Chikamhi-Senior Sports Reporter

THE Soccer Star of the Year awards are set to bounce back from a two-year hiatus with an exciting twist after the organisers yesterday announced that supporters will be allowed to have their voice in the Fans Choice Award for the 2022 edition.

Delta Beverages yesterday said they were inviting the supporters to vote for the outstanding player of their choice from the just-ended Castle Lager Premier Soccer League season, in addition to the shortlist of the best XI selected by the traditional selection panel last week.

“We are throwing this one to you, the fans. Vote for your favourite player of the 2022 Castle Lager Premier Soccer League.

“All you have to do is visit www.castlelager.co.zw and cast your vote as we get ready to celebrate our stars,” said Delta Beverages on one of their online platforms.

A panel of 50 sports journalists, 18 coaches and as many captains from all the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League clubs last week voted the eleven Soccer Star of the Year finalists, the Goalkeeper of the Year and the Coach of the Year.

The finalists are set to be fêted at a special banquet set for this Friday in Harare.

The Soccer Star of the Year and his two runners-up, the Coach of the Year, the Goalkeeper of the Year, Referee of the Year and his two runners-up, the Most Promising Under-19 Player of the Year and the Most Disciplined Team of the Year will all be honoured at the event.

As was largely expected, champions FC Platinum dominated the final selection with three players on the shortlist.

The Zvishavane side continued with their domination of the domestic Premiership when they won a fourth successive league title, ahead of Chicken Inn and Dynamos.

Former Zimbabwe youth international Walter Musona, who returned home from a disappointing stint in South Africa during the season, is the favourite to land the Soccer Star of the Year accolade following his magnificent rebirth at the platinum miners.

The 26-year-old scored 14 goals and weighed in with six assists.

Goalkeeper Wallace Magalane is also on the shortlist after a good season in which he kept 16 clean sheets, having stepped in to replace injured captain, Petros Mhari, in the early stages of the season.

The veteran defender Gift Bello, who won his seventh career league title, was also rewarded for his resilience.

Another platinum-powered team, Ngezi Platinum Stars, have two players in goalkeeper Nelson Chadya and forward Delic Murimba.

Gone are the days when the traditional giants Dynamos, Highlanders and CAPS United dominated the Soccer Stars selection.

The giants have one player each among the league’s best 11 players, with CAPS United’s William Manondo the only one with a chance to challenge for the top gong following his amazing performances under difficult times.

The former Harare City man has already beaten Musona to the Golden Boot accolade, having scored 17 goals in the just-ended season.

Manondo’s Green Machine struggled all season and were still in the relegation mix at the back-end of the campaign.

Central defender Frank Makarati is representing Dynamos while Devine Mhindirira was also recognised after a brilliant season in Bosso colours.

Ngezi Platinum Stars goalkeeper Nelson Chadya, who has kept out 19 clean sheets, is favourite for the Goalkeeper of the Year.

FC Platinum coach Mapeza leads the race for the Coach of the Year gong after comfortably leading the platinum miners to their fourth league title on the trot. Mapeza won the Coach of the Month accolades four times during the season.

The referees were selected by a different panel and the winners will be announced on Friday.

The Soccer Stars banquet is returning after a two-year hiatus caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

There was no football played in 2020 and much of 2021 due to the pandemic. CAPS United’s Joel Ngodzo was the last recipient of the Soccer Star of the Year accolade in 2019.

The 2021/22 Castle Lager Premier Soccer League Soccer Star of the Year finalists:

Brian Muza, Delic Murimba, Devine Mhindirira, Elie Ilunga, Frank Makarati, Gift Bello, Nelson Chadya, Tinotenda Benza, Wallace Magalane, Walter Musona, William Manondo