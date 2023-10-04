  • Today Wed, 04 Oct 2023

St Ignatius College security guards up for theft

Prosper Dembedza Herald Correspondent

Two St Ignatius College security guards have appeared in court on allegations of stealing US$7 016 from their employer.

Yona Phiri (46) and Elliot Mufandaenza (39) were facing theft charges when they appeared before Harare Magistrate Mr Dennis Mangosi who remanded them out of custody to November 6 on US$100 bail each.

The court heard that on October 1, at St Ignatius College at around 6pm, the two security guards commenced their duty. At around 3am the next day, both accused planned to steal from the school.

It is suspected that they forced open three administration rooms using iron bars and stole money amounting to US$7 016.

It is the State’s case that after they stole the money, they went back on duty pretending as if an outsider had come and took the money whilst they were asleep.

