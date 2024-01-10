Sri Lanka name squad for Zimbabwe T20I series

Brandon Moyo Sports Reporter

SRI Lanka Cricket yesterday named their final T20 squad for their three-match home series against Zimbabwe which is scheduled to start on Sunday at the R Premadasa International Cricket Stadium in Colombo.

The final 16-member squad was picked from the 22-men preliminary team that the SLC Selection Committee had selected last week.

In a statement from SLC, the final squad also got approval from the Sri Lankan Minister of Sports and Youth Affairs, Harin Fernando.

All-rounder, Wanindu Hasaranga — who missed the first two One Day Internationals (ODIs) — will lead the team being assisted by Charith Asalanka. The three T20Is will be played on Janu-ary 14, 16 and 18 with all matches taking place at the RPICS.

Veteran all-rounder, Angelo Matthews is in line to make his first T20I appearance for Sri Lanka since 2021. His last 20-over game for the Lions was a three wickets defeat at the hands of the West Indies in Coolidge in March of that year.

Opening batter, Pathum Nissanka, who missed out on the ODI series was also named in the T20 team, however, his availability is subject to fitness. Nissanka missed out on ODIs after a suspected case of dengue.

From the 22-member provisional squad that was first selected, six have been dropped for the final team.

The six players who missed out on selection for the final team are Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Chamika Karunaratne, Dunith Wellalage, Binura Fernando, Pramod Madushan and Jeffery Vandersay.

The Chevrons will have to be at their level best to cause an upset as Sri Lanka enjoys a 100 perecent win record over them in T20Is. The two sides have only played against each other on three occasions in T20 cricket and Sri Lanka has emerged victorious in all.

From the three matches, one was on Sri Lankan soil while the other two were played in neutral venues. This will be the two team’s first ever bilateral T20I series.

Their last meeting in a T20 match was a 2022 T20 World Cup warm up game in Australia which Sri Lanka won by 33 runs.

There will also be some changes to the Zimbabwean team that is playing the ODI with three players scheduled to come in for the T20 series.

Brian Bennett, Ainsley Ndlovu and Carl Mumba will come in to replace Takudzwanashe Kaitano, Tapiwa Mufudza and Faraz Akram.

Sikandar Raza will captain the Zimbabwe T20I side.

Sri Lanka T20 Squad:

Wanindu Hasaranga (captain), Charith Asalanka (vice captain), Kusal Mendis, Sadeera Sama-rawickrama, Kusala Janath Perera, Angelo Mathews, Dasun Shanaka, Dhananjaya De Silva,

Kamindu Mendis, Pathum Nissanka (subject to fitness), Maheesh Theekshana, Dushmantha Chameera, Dilshan Madushanka, Matheesha Pathirana, Nuwan Thisara, Akila Dananjaya.

Zimbabwe T20 Squad:

Sikandar Raza (captain), Craig Ervine, Ainsley Ndlovu, Carl Mumba, Brian Bennett, Ryan Burl, Joylord Gumbie, Luke Jongwe, Tinashe Kamunhukamwe, Clive Madande, Wellington Masa-kadza, Tony Munyonga, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava, Sikandar Raza, Milton Shumba.