Sprint Gala begins

Sports Reporter

THE National Sprint Gala gets underway this evening in Mutare with over 200 swimmers set to compete in the two-day competition.

The gala starts today and ends tomorrow with clubs from different provinces competing at Mutare City Pool.

Manicaland Amateur Swimming chairperson Duduzile Mthethwa said they are ready for the meet.

“Mutare continues to stage the first Inte-Club Swimming Gala for the Zimbabwean swimming season and does not disappoint in producing personal bests for most swimmers.

“This year will be no different as a bumper entourage of swimmers (plus 250) with support staff, technical officials and spectators are expected to be part of this extravaganza.

“The pool itself is in sparkling condition, thanks to the maintenance through Mutare City Council and the local swimming club Border Dolphins who will also have an entourage of swimmers participating.

“There is something for everyone as spectators will be treated to some intense competition and carnival atmosphere,” said Mthethwa.

Races range from 50m to 200m events with participants from as young as nine-year-olds set to compete.

This evening’s focus will be on the longer races and individual medleys while the sprint races will be spaced throughout the day on Saturday.

Highlands from Harare are the defending champions and Mthethwa said they are looking forward to some interesting races.

“Highlands Swimming Club topped the medals chart in the previous edition (2022) and all the other provinces aim to give them a good run for their money this year.

“Individuals such as Mkhuseli Mahobele, who was the gold medalist in the 200m butterfly in South Africa, Tori Dawe, Teak Watson and Saira Ramajan also will be aiming to showcase their talent.

“The four swimmers will be representing Zimbabwe in the upcoming Junior African Championships,” said Mthehtwa.