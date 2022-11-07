Springvale triathlon event a success

Sports Reporter

TRIATHLON Zimbabwe national coach Pamela Fulton says they are hoping to continue working with Springvale School following the success of their inaugural event held over the weekend.

The school in conjunction with the national association hosted its first triathlon competition on Sunday.

Some of the regulars that participated include Greer Wynn, who won the Sprint event in the women’s section.

Anje Van As was second and Nicole Madya came third.

In the men’s category Duwan Botha emerged winner. Ross O’Donoghue and Paul Denslow were second and third respectively as the regulars dominated.

“It was a great event. We had just under 100 entries, the weather was kind, overcast but with no rain.

“Being a new event there will always be areas that can be improved on, and TZ will work on these areas for the future.

“As head of triathlon development, I am exceptionally happy and pleased with the way the event went and the support received,” said Fulton.

The event was open to all age groups and categories, individuals and teams.