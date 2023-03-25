Sports academies taking steps towards professionalism

Tadious Manyepo Youth Interactions Sports Reporter

FOR recently-formed Royal Oak Football Academy, a single step in the right direction is all that matters.

For them, building starts from the base.

They speak just one language.

Systematic sports development.

They might be new in the game but their approach has turned heads in a country where the majority of sports nurseries believe in shortcuts.

This academy has not only made key appointments when naming former Warriors players Ephraim Mazarura and Harlington Shereni as their coach and technical director respectively.

They have also struck a jackpot after partnering Portuguese football giants FC Porto.The watershed deal is being touted as a game-changer in the local football panorama.

And the partnership is not just a paper agreement.

Just last week, FC Porto Academy coaches Francisco Couto and Joao Pedro were in the country.

They conducted over 10 training sessions with Royal Oak age-group teams and also took grassroots coaches through their developmental philosophy.

Royal Oak director Tichaona Moleni said the visit by FC Porto instructors has left them a transformed lot.

“They (FC Porto coaches) first had assessment drills to check player technical competence and game movement. From the assessments, they were able to provide training interventions to strengthen the weaknesses and solidify the assessed competences,” said Moleni.

“The local coaches were introduced to Porto methodology, player development and the interventions needed for the assessed players. They will oversee the development process. “This continuous process will assist in establishing competent players fit for the international level trials.

“The relationship with FC Porto is there for the foreseeable future and is focused on global benchmarks and opening of opportunities for players and increase in technical knowledge for academy management and coaches.”Speaking on the issue, one of the players Tatenda Munyaradzi (15) said the FC Porto partnership is a step in the right direction.

“I should say the trajectory taken by my academy is an encouging one. Clubs like FC Porto are not mere teams, they are giants in world football. So being associated with them is huge plus,” said Munyaradzi.

“I have renewed vigor to explore more ways to improve.

“We are told we will also tour Europe and we are very happy as a team.”

Herentals schools to play sport all-year round*

From one positive to the other.

Herentals Group of Schools and Colleges have undertaken to play sport throughout the year.

Ordinarily sport codes are allocated terms with athletics coming first, followed by ball games while other culture games like traditional dance come in the last term.

This has had a negative effect in terms of developing competent athletes.

Recently, the need to play sport throughout the year at schools dominated discussions during the Sports Leaders Institute of Zimbabwe workshop held in Kariba.

And Herentals who also have five professional football clubs under their wings have immediately adopted the stance.

In fact, the learning institution will form academies for every sport codes so as to keep the trajectory intact.

Speaking during the Herentals schools’ sports gala held in Harare this week, school representative Fainos Madhumbu said they saw it prudent to play sports all-year round.

“Academically, our track record is there for everyone to see. We are a school of excellency.

“We have been doing well in sports too. But we now want to formulate structures for every sport code,” said Madhumbu.

“Sport is all about practice. We have decided to have all sports played all year round.

“We will let those who play netball master the art throughout the year. The same goes with those who are into football, cricket, athletics, hockey and chess among other sports.

“We are starting academies for all the sport codes we have at the school as well.”

Caren Madziro, a Grade 7 learner said the development will allow students to grow their skills adequately.

“Playing sport throughout the year is the way to go, I think,” said Madziro.

“I am an athlete and training for the whole year gives me all the time improve and eventually make it big.”

Using sport to fight vice in Mbare*

Meanwhile different players in industry have been pulling resources together to make sure there is a sports tournament for youths in Mbare every weekend.

They all share the same goal and vision.

With the drug and substance abuse scourge markedly high in Mbare, they are determined to fight the menace.

Last week, Kambucha Drink through their brand ambassador, Zimdancehall chanter Seh Calaz hosted more than 5000 people during a netball and football tournament at the heart of this sprawling high-density suburb. And this weekend Kuyamurana Furniture will host another tournament at Stodart Grounds.

Kuyamurana managing director Munyaradzi Taundi said the goal is to help in fight social ills and identify talent.

“We are holding the tournament in partnership with a Mbare-based academy Real Stars.

“We will host 16 Under-17 teams at Stodart this weekend. The aim is to fight drug and substance abuse.”

Some of the teams to compete in this tournament include Super Eagles, Wedza Specimen, Budiriro Gunners and Mbare Academy among others.

Super Eagles captain Kudzai Mukuva (15) said his team is ready to rumble.