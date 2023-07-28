SPONSORED: Sandawana Mine: Africa’s world class lithium Resource

Lithium open-pit mining operations commenced in January 2023. To date, Sandawana Mine has mined and stockpiled over 600,000 tonnes of high-grade lithium ore, valued at over US$ 216 million.

Kuvimba Mining House is developing Sandawana Mine into a world-class, high-grade lithium deposit mine in the Mberengwa District of Zimbabwe. The mining lease and claim holdings cover a 21 km-long strip along the Mweza Mountain Range.The 3882 hectares are rich in vast mineral resources, including Tantalite, Mica, Emerald, and Gold.Sandawana Mine commenced mining operations in the 1950s as an emerald mine.It has changed hands over its long history; previous owners include Rio Tinto. Operations wound down in 2010 due to working capital challenges and a reduction in the emerald resources.

In 2019, Kuvimba Mining House (KMH), an investment and holding company of mining entities working in special minerals, energy minerals, and base metals acquired the asset. To date, KMH has injected a total of US$ 56 million to revive operations and explore for lithium and other mineral resources.A four-phased extensive exploration program is underway to determine the lithium mineral resources and reserves.The exploration program encompasses other mineral resources, including beryllium, tantalite, and gold.Three exploration companies led by an international entity are currently on a fast-track exploration program with 33 drilling rigs on site. The exploration companies will issue the first phase JORC report in August 2023.

The exploration program is expected to establish a lithium resource of over 200 million tonnes of lithium ore at an average grade greater than 1.5 percent making it the largest known resource in the region. Lithium open-pit mining operations commenced in January 2023. To date, Sandawana Mine has mined and stockpiled over 600,000 tonnes of high-grade lithium ore, valued at over US$ 216 million. A large state-of-the-art laboratory has also been completed at the mine.

Lithium off-takers have been identified for the first 18 months, which will generate approximately USD 700 million in the next 18 months after the first phase of the road network has been rehabilitated.Asked about Government’s drive for beneficiation of Lithium, Kuvimba Mining House Group CEO, Mr Simba Chinyemba said: “Kuvimba Mining House is committed to raw materials’ beneficiation and value addition. To this end, feasibility studies for a 4.5 million floatation plant are underway with will produce 700,000MT of 6 percent concentrate.

“The plant is expected to be commissioned within 18 months. To achieve this, KMH is currently evaluating financing and technical arrangements with some of the world’s largest companies in the Lithium battery technology space. Discussions are at an advance stage with at least 3 potential partners.”While the discussions are highly confidential, it is expected that Sandawana Mine valuation will range between US$2.5 billion to US$3 billion once fully operational.