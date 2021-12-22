SPONSORED: Fivebulls Safaris launches a unique holiday package amidst Covid-19 restrictions

The tourism industry the world over is facing persistent challenges emanating from travel restrictions as a result of the Covid -19 pandemic.

In Zimbabwe, these restrictions have particularly affected tourism operators due to massive decreases in International tourists coming into the country and the region.

We caught up with Mr Tich Mudzonga, Team Leader of Fivebulls Safaris. This is what he had to say , “Yes we are faced with serious challenges that include diminished clients seeking various tourist packages and so many cancellations of booked clients as a result of unanticipated travel restrictions.

However, this is not the time to be cry babies because the Covid-19 pandemic is going to be with us for a while. Instead of whining, we must be innovative, find creative ways to live with the pandemic and stay afloat without disadvantaging our esteemed clients.

For example, at Fivebulls we are giving 100 percent refunds to all cancellations caused as a result of Covid-19 restrictions – that is if they are not in a position to postpone which is the first option that also offers a win-win solution.

Our local tourism destinations are mostly fully booked at this time of the year following government and stakeholders’ promotion of local tourism. Unlike previously, lot of Zimbabweans now prefer local destinations during Christmas and New Year Holidays.

Unfortunately, the local tourist attractions and facilities cannot meet the demand as most options are quickly booked well before the festive season. In order to ensure that our clients are not disadvantaged by the limited capacity of tourist facilities, we have put together an exciting and flexible Safari cruise with a capacity of 50 passengers in 23 Cabins.

This unique package is a chance of a lifetime in Zimbabwe. All passengers will undergo Covid screening process for free. This will be a fun filled family safari where the holiday makers will expect to experience the New Year celebrations at an Island in Lake Kariba.

Activities include a fishing safari or fishing for fun whilst being guided by our experienced staff. On board activities will also be available for free. Passengers will pre book meals and are allowed to bring their own drinks”

Mr Tich Mudzonga went on to say that the response so far has been overwhelming as most cabins are now booked. Only a few cabins remain. Fivebulls intends to run this safari every 2 months so it will still be available after this festive season. For bookings please contact Fivebulls using the following contact details:

https://wa.me/263719000558