Spirit Praise in double DVD launch

Arts Correspondent

Live DVD recordings of various gospel musicians have inspired Christians in many parts of the world and the trend continues to grow.

Many live recordings that feature groups of inspirational singers have made a mark in the praise and worship sector.

One group that has come up with inspirational live recordings is Spirit Praise that has done many recordings that are set to change the face of praise and worship in the gospel arena.

The outfit last year hosted the One Voice concert that featured a number of groups from various churches. The event was well attended and recorded live by a number of professional videographers. It is an annual event and its third edition is expected to take part later this year.

Organisers allowed groups to do their various recordings and Spirit Praise also did a recording of their performance at the event.

Their “Once Voice” DVD is now ready and it will be launched on July 7 at 99 Park Lane in Harare. The event will run from 5pm to 8pm.

The DVD also comes with an audio version and features songs like “Anodaira Munamato”, “Zodzo Renyu”, “Makandiregerera” and “Mandiratidza Rudo Rwenyu”.

It will be a double launch as it will also see the unveiling of “Worship Moments 2” DVD that was shot by Spirit Praise at their traditional venue at 99 Park Lane early this year.

“Worship Moments” is another annual recording from Spirit Praise. This year’s edition was done in February and it has songs that include “Ndizadzei”, “Mandivhenekera”, “Trust in God ”,“ Anodaira Munamato” and “Tawana Zororo”.

Spirit Praise leader Learnmore Tavengwa said their plans for the July 7 double launch have been going on well and they expect many top musicians to be part of the event.

“We are happy to launch our two DVDs. It will give people that did not manage to attend the recordings a taste of what was happening at the events. We are engaging many top musicians to be part of the event,” said Tavengwa.

“We hold the two events every year and our mission is to spread the word of God through music. We are only doing what we can afford with our tight budget. If we get sponsorship, we will be able to come up with bigger projects that speak to people’s souls in a bigger way. We have seen other countries doing it in mega ways and we know Zimbabwe has a bigger potential.”

He said they have also started preparing for this year’s one voice concert and they are planning to host about 50 gospel groups on a date to be announced in due course.