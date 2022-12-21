Special Presidential forex bonus for pensioners

Herald Reporter

President Mnangagwa has awarded pensioners a Special Presidential bonus, payable in foreign currency which will see them smiling all the way to the bank this festive season, the Public Service Commission has announced.

PSC Secretary Dr Tsitsi Rosemary Choruma, in a statement dated December 19, 2022 said the Special Presidential Bonus was made possible by the magnanimity of President Mnangagwa and will be paid to pensioners this month in US dollars.

Dr Choruma said the bonus was guided by developments in the market as well as the need to cushion pensioners from the adverse effects of fluctuations in the exchange rate.

“This is in addition to the usual pensioners’ monthly payments,” she said.

“Government remains committed to protecting and cushioning pensioners from market distortions, which include speculative currency abuses and rent-seeking behaviours prevailing on the market and as such urges all pensioners to exercise caution when transacting.”