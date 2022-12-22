Special Presidential bonus for pensioners

Herald Reporters

President Mnangagwa has awarded pensioners a Special Presidential bonus, payable in foreign currency, which will see them smiling all the way to the bank this festive season, the Public Service Commission (PSC)has announced.

PSC Secretary Dr Tsitsi Rosemary Choruma said the Special Presidential Bonus was made possible by the magnanimity of President Mnangagwa and would be paid to pensioners this month in US dollars.

In a statement dated December 19, 2022, Dr Choruma said the bonus was guided by developments in the market as well as the need to cushion pensioners from the adverse effects of fluctuations in the exchange rate.

“This is in addition to the usual pensioners’ monthly payments,” she said.

“Government remains committed to protecting and cushioning pensioners from market distortions, which include speculative currency abuses and rent-seeking behaviours prevailing on the market and as such urges all pensioners to exercise caution when transacting.”

Efforts by The Herald to establish how much, and when exactly the Special Presidential bonus would be paid could not be established by the time of going to print last night.

A pensioner, Mr Amos Zisengwe, said the Special Presidential Bonus was welcome.

“This is a plausible move considering that we are in the festive season. Our hope is that it will be a special holiday for us pensioners as we smile all the way to the bank,” he said.

Gogo Rutendo Kanyera from Msasa Park in Harare said President Mnangagwa has been a beacon of hope for pensioners.

“We are more than indebted to the President to be receiving this great donation from our caring and listening President,” she said.

Mr Kenias Mavhuta from Dzivaresekwa thanked the President for availing the Special bonus in forex.

“I am more than glad for the Special bonus payable in forex as it will cushion us from possible rate increase on the black market.

“As some rogue elements might take advantage of the festive season to hike rates. We are more than grateful,” he said.

Mrs Alice Kamwe said the Presidential interventions to pensioners has now become the new norm which should be hailed.

“I am short of words to thank the President for remembering us through this festive season. It is indeed a time for love and we have witnessed that,” she said.

President Mnangagwa also pledged an extra US$200 bonus for civil servants and a lot of them have already received the bonus.

The Presidential Bonus was on top of the 13th cheque that civil servants were always going to receive from the Government.

Civil servants were this year be paid 100 percent of their annual bonus in foreign currency with the payment spread over two months.

The bonuses were only paid to workers from deputy director and below weree paid 100 percent bonus in foreign currency while payment of bonuses for directors and above will be performance-based.

Fifty percent of the bonuses were paid last month and the remaining 50 percent will be paid this month.

Last year civil servants were paid bonuses in foreign currency up to a maximum of US$700 while pensioners were paid US$100.

The payment of the bonuses in foreign currency was agreed upon following a meeting between the Government and civil servants’ representative body to address issues relating to the workers’ welfare.