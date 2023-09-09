Speaker, Senate president retain posts

Chief Justice Luke Malaba congratulates Advocate Jacob Mudenda after being re-elected Speaker of the National Assembly in Harare yesterday.

Farirai Machivenyika-Senior Reporter

Advocate Jacob Mudenda was yesterday re-elected unopposed as Speaker of the National Assembly, while Cde Mabel Chinomona retained her presidency of the Senate with both successful candidates nominated by Zanu PF.

Cde Chinomona won in a 50-25 vote supervised by the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission over the nomination of CCC members.

Cde Tsitsi Gezi of Zanu PF was re-elected Deputy Speaker unopposed and Senator Mike Nyambuya of Zanu PF was re-elected Deputy President of the Senate in a 49-26 vote over the CCC nomination.

The elections were held at the New Parliament building in Mt Hampden, to choose presiding officers of Parliament following last month’s elections which were won by Zanu PF.

The four took their oath of office and loyalty separately before Chief Justice Luke Malaba in line with constitutional provisions and Parliament’s standing orders.

By retaining his post, Advocate Mudenda, who first assumed the Speakership in 2013, also retained the overall leadership of Parliament through chairing the Committee on Standing Rules and Orders, which brings together leading members of both houses and both Government and opposition members as the top committee in Parliament.

The first elections were those of the National Assembly, which were won by Zanu PF nominees following the CCC’s failure to field contestants after arriving late when the process had already started and was about to be concluded.

In his remarks, Advocate Mudenda congratulated the MPs for winning the elections and being sworn-in as legislators. He also expressed gratitude for being elected as both the Speaker of the National Assembly and Speaker of Parliament.

He said by taking the oath, all MPs including himself had accepted the responsibilities that come with the posts they have assumed.

“When you read very carefully the oath. . . it says we have to express our loyalty to Zimbabwe, our loyalty to Zimbabwe is not to the coordinates of the geography of Zimbabwe, but a loyalty to the modern State of Zimbabwe which is permanent and will not change even when we are gone,” said Advocate Mudenda.

The Speaker also said they had all committed to uphold the Constitution and said that should be reflected in the manner they carry out their work and duties.

He told the legislators, especially those coming into Parliament for the first time, that they should be aware of their responsibilities set out in the Constitution and others that their constituents expect from them, like provision of assistance with school fees or even meeting funeral expenses even though that is not part of their laid down responsibilities.

“We are also required to represent our people effectively. Let us not experience in the 10th Parliament, a situation where some members will start as you have started now, the process and not even open their mouths on the constituencies which they represent. That will be a serious indictment against us.”

In her remarks, Cde Chinomona, who beat Senator Sibanda by 50 votes to 25 in elections supervised by the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission, also expressed gratitude for the confidence the Senators had shown in her by re-electing her.

Her deputy, Cde Nyambuya beat Senator Maggie Chakabuda by 49 votes to 26.

“I want to express my gratitude to you fellow Senators, for the confidence you have bestowed on me by electing me to the post once again,” he said.

Cde Chinomona urged the Senators to cordially work together despite their political differences.

Meanwhile, Clerk of Parliament, Mr Kennedy Chokuda advised the MPs that they had up to November 7 to declare their financial interests to Parliament in line with constitutional and standing rules and orders requirements.

Both Houses adjourned to a date to be advised when President Mnangagwa will officially open the 10th Parliament.