Speaker Mudenda leads Sadc PF Observer Mission to Angola

Farirai Machivenyika

Speaker of the National Assembly Advocate Jacob Mudenda is leading a 16-member election observer mission from the Sadc Parliamentary Forum to observe the 2022 Angola General Election in the Republic of Angola from August 17- 27.

This is the 52nd such mission to be deployed to a SADC Member State since 1999 when SADC PF started observing elections.

In the case of Angola, this is the second time that SADC PF is observing the country’s elections, having previously observed the 2012 elections.

“The Mission is led by the Speaker of the Parliament of Zimbabwe, Honourable Advocate Jacob Francis Nzwidamilimo Mudenda. The Mission comprises Members of Parliament drawn from 6 of the 15 National Parliaments of Sadc PF, namely Madagascar, Mozambique, Namibia, South Africa, Zambia and Zimbabwe, and is supported by officials from the Sadc PF Secretariat and national Parliaments,” reads a statement from Sadc PF.