Speaker Mudenda in India

Farirai Machivenyika Senior Reporter

The Speaker of Parliament Advocate Jacob Francis Mudenda is in India for a week ĺong bilateral visit to the Indian lower house of Parliament also known as the Lok Sabha.

The Speaker is accompanied by the Portfolio Committee on Foreign Affairs and International Trade chairman Cde Webster Shamu and other members of the Committee, Priscilla Moyo and Reuben Chikudo.

The delegation was received in New Delhi by Zimbabwe’s ambassador to India ambassador Godfrey Chipare.

“Zimbabwe and India enjoy excellent bilateral relations that have withstood the test of time.

“The Parliamentary visit is the first high-level exchange visit between the two countries’ Parliaments in the past 20 years. “Accordingly, the visit sets a positive trajectory for the relations between the two legislatures. The visit presents an opportunity to strengthen the existing cordial relations through parliamentary diplomacy,” reads part of a statement from Parliament.

The delegation toured Nehru’s Planetarium, a museum that explores the cosmological system and promotes astrology education.