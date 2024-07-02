Speaker Mudenda calls for peace in SADC

Columbus Mabika

Herald Reporter

Speaker of the National Assembly, Advocate Jacob Mudenda has called for multilateral organisations to work towards the attainment of peace and security in the region.

He was speaking during the launch of the 55th Plenary Assembly of the Southern African Development Community Parliamentary Forum in Angola yesterday.

Advocate Mudenda said peace remains a critical component in SADC’s development agenda.

“If one part of the body is in pain, every part of the body suffers with it, if one part is honoured, every part rejoices with it. To that extent, insecurity in one SADC state will create collateral insecurity in other sister republics,” he said.

Advocate Mudenda said the region has put in place measures to deal with insecurity in northern Mozambique and eastern DRC.

He implored inter-parliamentary organisations to leverage on diplomacy and constructive dialogue to address conflicts in Sudan, the Middle East and Eastern Europe.