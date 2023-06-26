Speaker Mudenda calls for closer economic ties with UAE.

Farirai Machivenyika Senior Reporter

The Speaker of the National Assembly, Advocate Jacob Mudenda has called for the strengthening of relations between Zimbabwe and the United Arab Emirates through encouraging investment in various areas that include mining and manufacturing.

Advocate Mudenda said this during his three-day visit to the UAE last week following an invitation by his counterpart and President of the Federal National Council, Saqr Ghabash.

The Speaker was accompanied by three Members of Parliament Cdes Elina Shirichena, Mathias Tongofa and Ability Gandawa who are members of Portfolio Committee of Foreign Affairs and International Trade.

In a statement yesterday on the visit, Parliament said the two Speakers applauded the excellent fraternal relations that exist between the two countries that have cascaded to their respective parliaments.

“Speaker Ghabash accentuated the need to embrace the sound relations between the two States as espoused by the visit to the UAE by Zimbabwe President Mnangagwa during the World Expo 2020 as His Excellency led celebrations on the Zimbabwe day. On his part, Speaker Mudenda expressed the desire for the further deepening of relations in strategic fields like mineral exploration and benefaction, agriculture, tourism and manufacturing as was espoused eloquently during the visit by President Mnangagwa, for the mutual economic benefit of the two countries’ citizenry,” reads part of the statement from Parliament.