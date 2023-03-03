Speak positively about the country, Zimbabweans urged

The West Property team led by CEO Mr Ken Sharpe and his wife Joanna after the clean up at Greenwood Park.

Staff Reporter

Zimbabweans have been urged to speak positive about the country and develop a spirit of celebrating the good things happening in the country.

Speaking on the sidelines of the national clean up campaign today at Greenwood Park, West Property Chief Executive Mr Kenneth Sharpe said there is a lot of good that can be celebrated in Zimbabwe.

“Investors and tourists can only come to Zimbabwe through our testimonies. What we testify of our country becomes a lived reality by outsiders and our children.

” We have to promote our country. Zimbabwe is our home, ” he said.

West Property has committed to sprucing up Greenwood Park through the provision of benches, upgrade the children play centre, repair or replace the broken down borehole and install sprinklers.

” At West Property we commit 10 percent of our profits towards corporate social responsibility programmes. We are using part of that fund to upgrade the park and make it a pristine facility that attracts visitors and enables our communities to relax and get entertained, ” he said.

West Property employees joined hordes of other people that included companies and Government officials to clean up the park.

For the whole of 2023 West Property will be cleaning and upgrading the park.