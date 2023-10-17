Spartans crowned champions at National Sprint Gala

Young swimmers prepare for take-off during the National Sprint Gala held recently in Mutare.

Sports Reporter

SPARTANS Swimming Club put up a remarkable performance to claim the title at this year’s National Sprint Gala held recently in Mutare.

The meet, which is an annual event, brings together clubs from the country’s different provinces.

Spartans from Harare emerged tops when amassing 34 medals – 14 gold medals, 14 silver and 6 bronze.

Bulawayo’s Stingrays Swimming Academy were second with 24 medals, followed by Sharks in third place with 16 medals to complete the top three.

Last year’s winners Highlands were placed fifth.