Spar Zimbabwe investing in netball grassroots

The Herald

Sports Reporter

SPAR Zimbabwe’s support for the Zimbabwe Netball Association is growing with the retail giant pledging more support towards the grooming of young players.

The retail company partnered with ZINA early this year through supporting of the Gems.

But Spar Zimbabwe from next year would be doing more at grassroots level.

This was revealed by Spar Zimbabwe Responsible Retailing coordinator Shamiso Pfumayaramba at the Gems launch of the World Cup roadmap in Harare on Wednesday.

“Spar Zimbabwe support for the netball sport is slowly growing and also touching on developmental programmes that ZINA has shared with us.

“In 2023 we will be supporting one major tournament that would be held at grassroots level for girls from the ages of 9 to 15,” said Pfumayaramba.

Already the retail company is catering for the Gems who are in camp preparing for the Diamond Challenge Cup that will be held in South Africa next month.

Last week they donated an assortment of groceries hampers to the players. They support the team on a monthly basis.

