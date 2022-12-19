South Africans impressed by Mashaya

Sports Reporter

SOUTH AFRICA’S top karate master Kyoshi Michael Cindi Mailula says he was impressed with Zimbabwean artist Wilfred Mashaya’s expertise in the sport.

Mashaya was invited Mashaya to officiate at a training workshop in the neighbouring country last week. And, Mailula was charmed by his knowledge.

The seventh-dan black belt holder in shokotan karate believes it’s high time other countries from the southern region engage the multi-award-winning martial artist and incorporate his skills.

“Such expertise and achievements from a fellow African need to be cherished and complimented as it makes us Africans, especially from Southern Africa, proud that we have one of our own who has travelled around the world, conquering and getting knowledge in martial arts,” he said.

The seminar was attended by both children and adults from various martial artists from different provinces in South Africa.