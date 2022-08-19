South Africa, Zimbabwe in agreement to collaborate on education matters

Thupeyo Muleya, Beitbridge Bureau

South Africa’s Minister of Basic Education Ms Angie Motshekga and her Zimbabwean counterpart Dr Evelyn Ndlovu yesterday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to promote and develop cooperation in the field of basic primary and secondary education.

The two Cabinet Ministers are meeting in South Africa as part of enhancing the Southern African Development Community (SADC) protocol on education and training.

In a statement last night, the director of communications and advocacy in the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education, Mr Taungana Ndoro said the MoU was also in recognition of the historical links and geographic proximity that bind the two countries.

“The MoU signed by the two ministers reveals how conscious the two countries are of the benefits to be derived from close cooperation and the maintenance of friendly relations,” he said.

“They are desirous of developing and promoting close cooperation in the field of basic primary and secondary education.

“The principles enshrined in the SADC protocol on education and training have guided the signing of this historic Memorandum of Understanding.”

Mr Ndoro said among other issues of importance, the two countries agreed to share and exchange information and hold dialogues on conferences, financing education, teacher development, infrastructure development, curriculum development, and assessment.

He said the two governments were committed to inclusive education and increased access to education by all, no matter the difference in vulnerabilities.

The officials said education remained at the heart of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development for both countries.

“It is identified as a stand-alone goal (Sustainable Development Goal 4) and remains present as a target for undergrowth, employment, sustainable consumption, and production.

In addition, the two countries remain committed to the provision of quality, affordable, accessible, relevant, equitable, inclusive, and wholesome education as well as lifelong learning and training that will in turn contribute to improving the quality of life for citizens of the two nations,” said Mr Ndoro.

Today, the two ministers are also expected to tour schools in Soweto in Gauteng province.