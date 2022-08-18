South Africa, Zimbabwe Education Ministers sign related bilateral agreements

Thupeyo Muleya, Beitbridge Bureau

South Africa’s Minister of Basic Education Ms Angie Motshekga and her Zimbabwean counterpart Dr Evelyn Ndlovu will between Thursday and Friday meet to sign a bilateral agreement on related matters between the two countries.

The two Cabinet Ministers are meeting in South Africa.

South Africa’s Department of Basic Education confirmed the development in a statement on Wednesday.

“As part of the implementation of the agreement, the parties will share best practices and experiences through technical exchanges between South Africa and Zimbabwe,” read part of the statement.

“In addition to this, the parties will exchange information about each other’s basic education systems through study visits and workshops.

“The first day will focus on the exchange of information in the Department of Basic Education offices in Pretoria. The day will be concluded by the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding between two the governments on cooperation in the field of basic education.”

The two Ministers are also expected to visit schools in Soweto where they will have media engagements.