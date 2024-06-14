South Africa swears in its youngest MPs

Cleo Wilskut (left), along with PA party leader,Gayton McKenzie (centre) and Jasmine Petersen (right), will be one of the PA's nine MPs.

Zimpapers Politics Hub

SOUTH Africa’s 7th Parliament held its first sitting today, which saw the swearing in of the country’s youngest legislators Cleo Wilskut and Jasmine Petersen who are aged 20 and 22 years respectively.

These two are members of the Patriotic Alliance (PA), which is backing the ANC on the GNU talks.

“As the voting for Speaker goes on, one of those taking part is Cleo Wilskut, who at the age of 20 is this Parliament’s youngest MP,” reads a statement from the PA party

“The Patriotic Alliance MP walked alongside her party leader, Gayton McKenzie, as she took the oath with eight other legislators.”

Once the election of Speaker and Deputy Speaker is completed, they will participate in the election of the country’s next President.