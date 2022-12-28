Son robs dad of gold, US$14 000

A DARING 21-year-old man teamed up with five accomplices to rob his father of US$14 000, 16 grammes of gold and mobile phones early this year.

Criminal Investigation Department (CID) Manicaland District spokesperson, Detective Sergeant Shake Shanu, said on the January 14, 2022, Carlton Gadzira (21) of Odzi Business Centre hatched a plan to steal from his father, Mr David Gadzira.

They stay at the same house.

Carlton in the company of five colleagues, armed themselves with machetes, sjamboks and iron bars and broke the doors to gain entry into the house.

They assaulted an occupant of the house, Ms Faith Marara and her son.

They sprayed toxic substances in their faces, demanding cash.

They stabbed Mr Gadzira with a knife on the left thigh and ordered him to surrender money and cellphones.

The robbers stole US$14 000, an Iphone, 16 grammes of gold, a Samsung S20, and Techno Spark 5pro cellphones and left.

Mr Gadzira made a report at ZRP Odzi.

Later in the year and on November 25, Carlton was arrested for stealing two cellphones from his home.

Upon being interviewed by the police, Carlton admitted that he had teamed up with Malvin Ruzani, Lovemore Tapura, Admire Tapura, Isaac Harukwani and Kenias Chimbandi to steal from his father.

The next day, Carlton and Ruzani appeared before Mutare magistrate, Mr Langton Carter, while the State was represented by Mr Talent Nyamuzuwe.

Carlton and Ruzani who were self actors were remanded in custody.

On December 8, detectives from CID Mutare went to Bulawayo to interview Harukwani, Chimbandi, Lovemore Tapura and Admire Tapura who were arrested by CID Gwanda on armed robbery charges.

It was established that they were behind the Odzi robbery.

Harukwani, Chimbandi, Lovemore Tapura and Admire Tapura appeared before Mr Malvin Shortgame at Tredgold Court in Bulawayo on the Odzi robbery charges.

They were remanded in custody awaiting transfer to Mutare after completing their outstanding robbery cases in Gwanda. – Manica Post