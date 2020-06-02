Soldier accused of stealing gold ore

Nyore Madzianike, Senior Reporter

A soldier stationed at Zimbabwe Defence College yesterday appeared in court facing allegations of stealing an unspecified amount of gold ore from a mine in Harare.

Trymore Munemo of Hatcliffe, was charged with seven counts of armed robbery when he appeared before Harare magistrate Rumbidzai Mugwagwa and was not asked to plead.

He was remanded in custody to June 15 and advised to approach the High Court for bail application.

Prosecutor, Mr Sebastian Mutizirwa, alleged that on November 3, 2019, Munemo teamed up with his co-accused, who are still at large, armed themselves with AK-47 riffles and went to Nyoni 74 Mine Lowdale in Marlborough, Harare.

The court heard that upon arrival, Munemo and his co-accused disarmed two security guards who had .303 riffles before disarming five other people who were at the mine premises.

Munemo and his co-accused allegedly stole an unspecified amount of gold ore, US$5 000, cellphones and other items.

They allegedly forced their victims into a mine shaft before they got away.

Meanwhile, another suspected armed robber, Brighton Mangondo, was arrested following a shoot-out with police in Harare early on Saturday, which left one of his co-accused, Luckmore Chibira dead.

Mangondo, the late Chibira, Gerald Chiro and Kudakwashe Mudzingwa – who are at large – have been on the police wanted list in connection with a number of robberies around Harare.

Mangondo was hospitalised after the shoot-out and was yesterday remanded in hospital on three counts of armed robbery and unlawful possession of a firearm.

He was not asked to plead to the charges.

On his first count, Mangondo is alleged to have teamed up with Chibira, Chiro, Mudzingwa and another known as Kheda and drove their unregistered Toyota Run-X to Zubbait Kassam’s residence in Belvedere.

Upon arrival, they allegedly destroyed the door using a hammer and gained entry.

Kassam allegedly took his firearm and fired warning shots in a bid to scare Mangondo and his accomplices, but they started shooting back.

It is said Kassam continued firing shots, forcing the gang to abandon their mission.

On May 7, the gang allegedly went to the home of Stone Steel Resources Mining Company’s Jiangeinian Peter in Highlands where they robbed him of US$3 000, two pistols and other valuables.

The court heard that on May 29 at around 9am, they went to Tafadzwa Mahovo’s residence where they found him seated with his mother and a maid.

They allegedly pointed guns at them and force-marched them into the house where they robbed them of US$2 025.

Golden Kambama and Norman Marasha also appeared before the same court facing allegations of armed robbery.