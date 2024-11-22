Solar scheme lights up 200 homes

Blessings Chidakwa, Herald Reporter

A pioneering solar power project, championed by President Mnangagwa, is progressing smoothly in Glen View, Harare where over 200 households have been equipped with solar panels.

The programme is targeting 400 homes and will be extended to other parts of the country as Zimbabwe embraces green energy solutions.

Special Advisor to the President, Jorum Gumbo, and Minister of State for Harare Metropolitan Province, Charles Tawengwa, yesterday toured the Glen View roof solar project.

“I know and I have seen that the project is at its initial stage but what is most important is what it is aiming to do and if it can go nationwide, it will definitely be very good,” said Dr Gumbo.

He added that the Glen View solar power project stands as a shining example of the country’s transition to green energy that not only addresses power challenges but also contributes to environmental sustainability and economic empowerment.

Dr Gumbo said as Zimbabwe confronts the pressing realities of climate change, depleting natural resources, and escalating energy demands, the need to transition to cleaner, greener, and more resilient energy systems has never been more critical.

“We are advancing technological innovation, fostering energy independence, and aligning with global sustainability goals, all while ensuring a brighter, energy-secure Zimbabwe for generations to come.

“It is in this spirit of innovation, collaboration, and progress that I express my gratitude for the honour bestowed upon me to share a few words on the significance of the Glen View solar power project and the path it charts for our nation,” he said.

Dr Gumbo said given the long hours under the sunshine that Zimbabwe boasts, it is important to harness sunlight as a sustainable energy source.

“This focus should extend beyond large-scale projects to the establishment of community solar initiatives, which can significantly enhance the energy self-sufficiency of local communities.

“Community solar projects empower residents by providing affordable, clean energy solutions while reducing reliance on the national grid, thereby fostering resilience and economic development at the grassroots level,” he said.

The initiative is led by Dr Paul Tungwarara, Special Presidential Investment Advisor, and is being implemented by Zimbabwe Solar Energy Company (ZISEC).

The solar scheme initiative involves renting and installing solar panels on the rooftops. The solar energy generated by these panels is then fed into the national grid.

In return, Zesa agreed in principle to suspend load shedding in the areas participating in the scheme while the homeowners will receive a token of appreciation.

“When we saw that there was too much load shedding, we just came up with this concept of renting a roof, where we are going to put solar panels on each roof.

“The project is running under the Presidential Solar Scheme, as we announced before. For the pilot, we are going to put 400 houses. I think they have done nearly more than 200,” he said.

Dr Tungwarara said some houses are already generating electricity for the national grid and by next year all the 400 houses will be feeding 2 megawatts to the grid.

Minister Tavengwa said the project was set to end load shedding for good in Glen View.

“Even if there is load shedding it won’t affect them. They are also set to benefit as they will be given a token of appreciation, about US$20 monthly, for their roofs which are being rented,” he said.