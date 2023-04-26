Solar-powered Presidential boreholes programme in full swing

Municipal Reporter

President Mnangagwa’s vision to drill 35 000 solarised boreholes across all villages nationwide is fast becoming a reality with Manicaland province being the latest to benefit.

The project being undertaken by Prevail International Group which has been contracted by Zimbabwe National Water Authority (Zinwa) has seen several boreholes drilled across the country so far.

Prevail Group chief executive Mr Paul Tungwarara said work was progressing well.

“President Mnangagwa initiated the programme which has resulted in most villages benefiting. It is going to result in the drilling of all 35 000 villages in the country as promised by His Excellency the President.

“We were contracted by Zinwa to work as a partner doing the project with our own funding in terms that the Government will pay for the project as per delivery. The ongoing project successfully has now spread its wings in Manicaland,” he said.

The borehole drilling scheme is being done so as to provide potable water to the people in remote areas leaving no one and no place behind.

In a statement, Zinwa corporate communications and marketing manager Mrs Marjorie Munyonga said as of April 5, 709 boreholes had been drilled in the country’s eight rural provinces, which are the target of the Presidential Rural Development Programme.