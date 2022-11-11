Soil and water conservation policy consultations begin

Yeukai Karengezeka and Lesego Valela Herald Correspondents

Government has begun consultations for the formulation of the National Soil and Water Conservation Policy that will guide the protection of water bodies and the natural resource base in the country.

A workshop is currently underway in Harare where various stakeholders are gathered.

The exercise is being done in partnership with the Smallholder Irrigation Revatilisation Programme and International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD).

Among them are Government officials from the Ministry of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development, farmers’ unions, local authorities, academia, economists, Environmental Management Agency, Zimparks and development partners, the Food and Agriculture Organisation.

The chief director in the Department of Engineering, Mechanisation and Soil Conservation in the ministry, Engineer Edwin Zimhunga said the protection of land its management was crucial.

“The Government realized that it there is need to transform agriculture through the management of the land itself. It invited all stakeholders that are in agriculture production to map a way and come up with a national policy on water and conservation policy.”