Soft skills key in maintaining peace –Palestinian Ambassador

Palestinian Ambassador to Zimbabwe Mr Tamer Almassri (centre) congratulates Malawian Ambassador to Zimbabwe Mwayiwayo Polepole (right) while Zimbabwe Institute of Diplomacy chairperson Mr Vova Abednigo Chikanda looks on

Herald Reporter

Amid heightened fears of terrorism, Africans have been urged to learn more about diplomacy, business protocol and communication skills in order to maximise the continent’s advantages without the risk and expense of using force and preferably without causing resentment.

The remarks were made by the Palestinian Ambassador to Zimbabwe, Tamer Almassri during a graduation ceremony that was held by the Zimbabwe Institute of Diplomacy which saw at least 35 students being conferred with certificates and diplomas in contemporary diplomacy and international relations last Friday.

The oversubscribed event was attended by several high ranking regional diplomats accredited to Zimbabwe who include Malawi’s Ambassador to Zimbabwe Mwayiwayo Polepole, Angolan Ambassador Agostinho Tavares da Silva Neto and Iran’s Cultural Counsellor Mr Hamid Bakhtiyar.

Areas covered include practical skills in International Relations, Negotiation skills, International Business Etiquette and Public International Law.

Ambassador Almassri said soft skills in the diplomatic realm were key if Africa was to turn a new page and become a peaceful continent.

“Your achievement today is not an event, but an initiation of a process of realization and fulfilment of human endeavors to make our continent better.

“You also explored areas relating to diplomacy, business protocol, business Communication Skills and International organisations, just to mention a few, which are undoubtedly critical if Africa is to turn on a new leaf and become more humane, caring and loving to its citizens,” he said.

Ambassador Almassri said the acquired soft skills would augment the shaping of the future of the Africa.

“You now have potential to become one of the most powerful generations in this world. Many do not possess the soft skills you have acquired.

“You will agree with me that the disciplines in diplomacy, protocol and International relations which you are graduating in today, are the cornerstone to the African renaissance and the dawning of a new enlightened Africa.

“Go ahead and create a world where there will be no poverty, civil wars and disunity. Shine and bring light where there is darkness, bring hope where there is none, bring order where there is discord and bring joy and happiness where there is suffering.”

The Zimbabwe Institute of Diplomacy chairman Mr Vova Chikanda said:

“We can accomplish vision 2063 even before 2063 comes; we have everything, what we need is diplomacy.

“When you study these subjects, like you have done, you are exorcising the demon of destruction that is around us and hovering causing wars throughout the whole world.”

In line with vision 2063, Africa seeks to become an integrated, prosperous and peaceful continent, driven by its own citizens and representing a dynamic force in international arena.