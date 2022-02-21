Socialist modernisation paramount for Xi

The Herald
BEIJING. — Upholding and developing socialism with Chinese characteristics represents a key point of the essence of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics in the New Era.
“The overarching task of upholding and developing socialism with Chinese characteristics is to realise socialist modernisation and national rejuvenation,” says the latest resolution of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee on the party’s history. President Xi, general secretary of the CPC Central Committee, has made in-depth discourses on pursuing the path of socialism with Chinese characteristics to achieve socialist modernisation.
The following are some highlights of his remarks:
- As we have upheld and developed socialism with Chinese characteristics and driven co-ordinated progress in material, political, cultural-ethical, social, and ecological terms, we have pioneered a new and uniquely Chinese path to modernisation and created a new model for human advancement.
- The fundamental reason why we have managed to create unprecedented development achievements in the history of humanity is that we have blazed a correct path.
- We must follow our own path. This is the bedrock that underpins all the theories and practices of our Party. More than that, it is the historical conclusion our party has drawn from its struggles over the past century.
- Not long after the founding of New China, the CPC set the goal of building a modern socialist country, and the next 30 years will be the time we strive to realize this historic vision on a new development stage.
- China’s modernisation must cover a massive population, lead to common prosperity, deliver both material and cultural-ethical progress, promote harmony between humanity and nature, and proceed along a path of peaceful development. — Xinhua