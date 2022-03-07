Social security scheme for informal sector

Gibson Nyikadzino

Herald Correspondent

The National Social Security Authority (NSSA) is preparing recommendations to Government for a social security scheme to cushion traders in the informal sector from economic vulnerabilities.

The proposed scheme is in line with Vision 2030 and the National Development Strategy 1 and is part of NSSA’s contribution to a prosperous upper-middle-income economy by 2030.

NSSA said access to social security is a basic human right enshrined in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, UN Protocols, the International Labour Organisation accords and Zimbabwe’s Constitution.

In an interview on the sidelines of a tripartite stakeholders meeting in Bindura yesterday, NSSA’s Director of Social Security, Mr Shepherd Muperi, said while the authority has traditionally focused on the formal economic sector, the unique characteristics prevailing the informal sector also need to be attended to.

At the same occasion, NSSA donated 1 000 copies of President Mnangagwa’s biography, A Life of Sacrifice, for distribution to 50 schools in Mashonaland Central province.

“In line with Vision 2030 and NDS1, just like President Mnangagwa said leave no place and no one behind, NSSA is currently developing a scheme for people in the informal sector so that we extend to them social security benefits.

“Access to social security is a basic human right enshrined in our Constitution and it is incumbent upon NSSA to execute that mandate because we are mandated to do so,” said Mr Muperi.

A feasibility study has already been undertaken by an international consultant financed by the ILO and in partnership with Government and NSSA, technical experts with actuarial know-how are now analysing the findings from the study.

According to the study, the decision to extend the social security scheme to the informal sector was necessitated by the assessment that informal business traders have challenges affording the current monthly social security contributions.

“At the moment we only have two schemes on social security that only cover those that are formally employed and it happens that they are the minority workforce.

“The informal sector has a majority of our workforce so that is where we are extending the unique social security scheme.

“We now have a workplan on how we will do it because implementing these schemes differ from one country to another,” added Mr Muperi.

Mr Muperi said recommendations are being crafted on how the scheme will be implemented.

Handing over books of President Mnangagwa’s biography to school representatives, NSSA CEO and general manager, Mr Arthur Manase, said the book should inspire learners to cultivate a reading culture on the need for liberation.

“This is a very important biography on the importance of sacrifice for those who are growing up. It is important for our young learners to see the desire to continue reading so that they contribute positively to society,” he said.