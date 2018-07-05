Social media ‘influencers’ to be honoured

Vongai Mbara Arts Correspondent

After successfully hosting the inaugural Zimbabwean Blog Awards early this year, local organisation, Tribe of Influencers has returned with debut Zimbabwe Social Media awards. In an effort to honour individual and brands that are producing innovative content and excelling at utilising social media, an online platform has been opened for the public to nominate their favourite social media personalities.

The nominees must, however, have social media platforms that have attracted more than 5 000 followers and their presence on these platforms should be no less than six months.

In a statement, Tribe Influencers business director Kudzanayi Thodhlana said the awards are meant to recognise and reward the most influential Zimbabwean social media brands and personalities.

“The Zimbabwean Social Media Awards are primarily meant to highlight the marketing value of referrals, word of mouth and third-party endorsements. We want the brands to know that influencers exist in Zimbabwe and that they can prove their influence by mobilizing their followers to vote for them. The awards are also an effective way of promoting best practices in social media marketing,” said Thodhlana.

Categories vary from Top Facebook Live Influencer, Instagrammer of the Year, Twimbo of the Year, Youtuber of the Year, Snpachatter of the Year, Facebooker of the Year, Best Facebook Group, Best WhatsApp Group, Celebrity Influencer of the Year, Most Popular On-Air influencer, Best Content Creator, Best Travel Influencer, Best Entertainer Influencer, Best Fashion and Style Influencer, Best Make Up Artist, Best Influential Stylist and many more.

Thondlana confirmed that public nominations are currently underway and will close end of this week.

“After nominations by the public, a panellist of judges will shortlist the five final nominees that will be vying for the respective award in that category. People will again vote and decide the winner solely from the number of votes. It is a simple popularity contest,” he said

Thodhlana said the winners will be announced on August 23 and stand to walk away with various prizes.