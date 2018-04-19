Sniper, Boom Berto meet at Club 1+1

Arts Correspondent

Club 1+1 at Longcheng Plaza will bring together dancehall stars Sniper Storm and Boom Berto tonight at an event dubbed “Asante Santa”.

The show will be a link between old and new styles of dancehall music.

Sniper is known as one of the elders in Zimdancehall and Boom Berto represents a younger generation of the genre.

The affair will come to Club 1+1 that has brought other big dancehall shows to the people and the turnout is expected to be good as usual.

The club has been attracting young fans and the owners have responded by bringing them musician that appeal to their patrons.

A spokesperson of the venue said Sniper and Boon Berto are stars that have proved to be good live show performers and they will make sure they do their best.

“They have promised a memorable show. We have put in place an event that will appeal to our patrons and we are making sure that everything goes according to plan. The place is getting popular each day and we are doing our best to keep that vibe,” said the spokesperson. A number of big dancehall events including Killer T’s album lauch have been held at Club 1+1 and many more events for the young generation are coming this year.