Smugglers denied bail

Thupeyo Muleya Beitbridge Bureau

Two alleged smugglers, who were arrested 60km west of Beitbridge Border Post on Sunday morning following a high-speed vehicle chase with the police, were yesterday denied bail.

Polite Moyo (33) of Bulawayo and Buhlebenkosi Ncube (29) of Beitbridge appeared before resident magistrate Mr Toyindepi Zhou on charges of smuggling and dealing in dangerous drugs and were not asked to plead.

Their bail application was dismissed and they were remanded in custody to October 6.

Prosecuting, Mr Ronald Mugwagwa said the trio of Moyo, Ncube and an accomplice still at large arrived in the country from South Africa on Sunday driving a Toyota Quantum and towing a trailer.

The South African-registered vehicle was allegedly loaded with mbanje and a 33kv electricity transformer.

He said while at the border, the suspects did not comply with customs or security protocols and drove off, hitting boom gates, resulting in a high-speed chase with the police along the Beitbridge-Bulawayo Road.

They were later cornered in the Mazunga area, some 60km west of Beitbridge Border Post.

The third suspect managed to escape from the scene and the police are now pursuing him.

Mr Mugwagwa said after their arrest, Moyo and Ncube were taken to Beitbridge town where the vehicle was searched and they were asked to produce customs import documents and failed to do so.

The contraband and the vehicle were seized by the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (Zimra).

The smuggling of goods between South Africa and Zimbabwe through Beitbridge Border Post has increased in the last three weeks, prompting Zimra to tighten screws.

According to Zimra, anti-smuggling initiatives have seen it netting $20 million between June and August in additional revenue.