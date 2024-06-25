Smuggler shot dead by robbers

Crime Reporter

A suspected cross border smuggler was fatally shot by three robbers over the weekend while he was guarding his goods after the vehicle he was travelling in had developed a mechanical fault in Beitbridge.

Philmon Chamunorwa Tongoona (33) was in the company of his employee when the incident occurred.

National police spokesperson, Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the incident. “Police in Beitbridge are investigating a case of murder which occurred on 22 June, 2024 along the Beitbridge-Panda Mine Road near Tongwani Village,” he said.

“Three unknown suspects shot dead a cross-border smuggler, Philmon Chamunorwa Tongoona aged 33, with an unidentified firearm.

“The suspects pounced on the victim and his employee as they were guarding groceries, gas stoves and blankets. Their trailer had developed a mechanical fault along the way from Panda Mine, Gate 2, Beitbridge”.

He said the suspects attacked the victim’s employee and stole a cellphone and US$150.

Subsequently, the victim ran away from the scene and was shot in the back. The suspects stole his goods and fled from the scene.

Anyone with information should contact the National Complaints Desk on (0242) 703631, WhatsApp on 0712 800 107 or report at any nearest police station.