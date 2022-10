Thupeyo Muleya Beitbridge Bureau

Border security officials discovered a warehouse at the weekend that was being used to house smuggled goods from South Africa via the Beitbridge Border Post and illegal crossing points along the Limpopo River.

According to security officials, the ‘warehouse’ in the industrial sites was being used to keep contraband before they are loaded into trucks and transported to inland Zimbabwe.

The value of the goods is yet to be ascertained.