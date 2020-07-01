Smooth start to Zimsec June exams

Herald Reporters

Zimsec June exams started smoothly yesterday with schools following the measures set by Government and World Health Organisation (WHO) to reduce Covid-19 infection.

Registered candidates and invigilators showed up for the morning and afternoon examinations on time.

Examination venues were disinfected, and candidates and invigilators washed hands, had temperatures checks and wore face masks as they entered the centres.

A survey across Harare showed that exams progressed well including at Harare High School where 20 O’Level students sat for English language in the morning.

School head Mrs Priscilla Marjorie Satande said all the registered candidates showed up except for one.

“Everything progressed smoothly. Teachers came to invigilate and we managed to give each student, invigilator and our staff members a mask using the funding we received from the parent ministry.

“Some candidates had brought their own masks which we felt were not standard and distributed ours. We also disinfected our exam centres after the morning exam. Temperature checking and sanitisation were also done,” she said.

This was almost a similar case at other exam centres including George Stark High that had more than 300 candidates that sat for the O’Level exam as well as Highfield High School.

In Kariba district, the first day of June national examinations went on smoothly with measures being put in place to ensure the safety of learners.

Kariba district education officer Mr Jason Dzveta said it was all systems go and the safety of teachers and learners was guaranteed.

“The first day went on smoothly and we would like to thank Government for making the bold decision to proceed with the June exams as life still has to go on. The learners had put in everything to prepare for the exams and it was only fair that they proceeded to sit for the exams,” said Mr Dzveta.

In Goromonzi, Provincial Secretary for Primary and Secondary Education Mr Rodgers Pote said there were routine checks on schools including Chiremba Primary School, Melfort High School, Goromonzi High School and Thorncroft Primary School, with all observing the safety regulations.

“It is quite interesting that most schools in rural areas managed to have testing kits and they also provided face masks to those who were in need,” he said.

Manicaland Provincial Education Director Mr Edward Shumba said the first exam went smoothly in all centres across the province. He had visited three centres in Buhera and Makoni where the exam was held without challenges.

“We expect to continue in this vein until the last examination is written,” he said.

In Matabeleland South all examinations went as planned, Provincial Education Director, Mr Bernard Mazambani said they had teams on the ground checking for compliance with the Government guidelines on examinations.

“We have teams on the ground and have visited a number of centres. So far we haven’t recorded any untoward incidents throughout the province. We will continue checking on adherence to set guidelines,” he said.

Exams started well in Mashonaland Central with all June candidate adhering to Covid-19 regulations including wearing of masks and sanitisation.

Provincial Education Director Mrs Naomi Chikosha said exams started well with both students and invigilators operating under strict Covid-19 restrictions.

However, she said one child was turned back at Waerera Secondary School because he was not registered.

Acting Midlands Provincial Education Director, Mr Jameson Machimbira said the examinations went smoothly with pupils maintaining the required social distance in the exams.

“There were also temperature checks at the examination rooms and we did not have any reports of challenges in the province,” he said.

In Marondera, at Cherutombo High School they had foot bath and Covid-19 testing kits and candidates were allowed to enter after being screened and using the face masks.

Candidates who spoke to The Herald said they had not experienced any challenges.

“We did not experience any problem. Of course this was a new situation, but the invigilators assisted us with everything and explained how we would be conducting ourselves during the exam,” said Yolanda Sukami.

Another candidate, Franklin Mbizi said maintaining social distance before and after the exam had not been a challenge.

In Masvingo candidates who sat for exams at Masvingo Christian, Mucheke and Ndarama High Schools and other surrounding schools expressed satisfaction with adopted precautionary measures.