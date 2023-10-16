  • Today Mon, 16 Oct 2023

Smith, Nicholson pick medals in duathlon event

Sports Reporter

THE duo of Callum Smith and Rohnan Nicholson had a fruitful outing on Saturday when coming second and third at the 2023 Africa Triathlon Duathlon Africa Championships in Hurghada, Egypt.

The two athletes, first competed in the triathlon event on Friday and Nicholson picked bronze while Smith was placed seventh in the Under-15 Boys Youth Super Sprint.

They went on to compete in the duathlon event on Saturday and Smith won a silver medal while Nicholson settled for bronze.


