SMEs to get more support: Prof Ncube

Africa Moyo in VICTORIA FALLS

Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) will continue to be supported by the Government, especially through access to finance and work spaces, Finance, Economic Development and Investment Promotion Minister Professor Mthuli Ncube, has said.

He said this after touring stands of SMEs involved in the manufacture of curios, shoes and T-shirts, at the ongoing 56th Session of the Economic Commission for Africa Conference of African Ministers of Finance, Planning and Economic Development.

The conference started here yesterday and ends on March 5.

President Mnangagwa is expected to officially open the conference on Monday.

During the tour, some of the SMEs said they would be glad to get financial support and access to markets and operating spaces.

Prof Ncube praised the SMEs for their efforts in supporting the economy.

He pledged the Government’s determination to help them with access to finance, decent operating spaces and access to markets, including foreign markets.