Smallholder farmers slow to embrace float trays – TRB

Elton Manguwo

THE slow uptake of float trays by smallholder tobacco farmers may be purely a result of natural whims to resist change brought about by technological advancements that disrupt their traditional way of doing business, an expert has observed.

Tobacco Research Board (TRB) training manager Mr Goodson Khuddu said farmers should move away from raising seedlings the conventional way and use the float tray system, which allows them to obtain top grade seedlings free from disease infestations.

The adoption of the float tray system has been low among small-scale farmers because of the cost of inputs and lack of resources. Some contractors are, however, introducing the float trays as part of the input packages they are giving farmers.

“To increase the uptake of the float tray system, we are holding farmer training programmes every week at Kutsaga Research Institute for free to enlighten the farmers on the need to adopt the technology. We have 100 sites countrywide that offer training to both farmers and extension workers so that the technology can be adopted throughout the country,” said Mr Khuddu.

Added Mr Khuddu: “To curb the problem of slow adoption of the float tray system, TRB is holding annual prizes to award farmers that would have showed expertise in producing seedlings successfully using the float trays as a way of generating excitement around the programme.”

The float tray system represents a sustainable way of tobacco production amid calls from international buyers to deviate from climate threatening methods.

“Methyl bromide, the chemical, which was used by farmers to tackle the problem of weeds had climate and health hazards thus prompting it to be banned. As TRB we had to come up with the float system to combat the nematodes and weeds while remaining climate smart. The float tray system is effective in ensuring maximum seed germination against the conventional system in which seed can be eroded during irrigation,” said Mr Khuddu.

He further explained that the adoption of the floating system was better than the conventional methods in terms of minimising incidences of fungal diseases that are caused by warm and moist environments.

“The fungal diseases won’t occur in dry parts therefore minimising the use of pesticides, henceforth cutting on production costs,” Mr Khuddu added.

Additionally, use of the float tray system is effective in land conservation, as one just needs an area of 20 square metres for seedlings that cover a hectare of land compared to the 120 square metres needed for on ground nursing.

The small area taken by the seedlings makes plant management easier thereby maximising seedling quality, which is the basis of good yields.