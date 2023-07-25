Small irrigation schemes enhance household food security

The irrigation schemes are the brainchild of the Second Republic and development partners who injected US$51 million in 2022 towards the Small Holder Irrigation Revitalisation Programme (SIRP) for rural farmers across the country

Tapiwanashe Mangwiro

Senior Business Reporter

Smallholder irrigation schemes have been commended for enhancing food security at the household level, as they have given many farmers access to climate-proof infrastructure.

Lands, Agriculture, Water, Fisheries and Rural Development Deputy Minister Vangelis Haritatos said in an interview the Government was concerned about food security and the smallholder farmers had played a big role in reducing the challenge.

The deputy minister said there was a lot of talk about national food security, but little recognition was given to the role smallholder farmers have played towards this status.

“The Government has done its part in equipping them with the required tools, and currently, there is a sizable number of smallholder farmers who have land under wheat. It is something which we rarely saw before the second republic,” he said.

The irrigation schemes are the brainchild of the Second Republic and development partners who injected US$51 million in 2022 towards the Small Holder Irrigation Revitalisation Programme (SIRP) for rural farmers across the country.

SIRP National Project Coordinator, Odreck Mukokera, speaking during the commissioning of Mayorca Irrigation Scheme in Silobela earlier this year, said the programme is aimed at reducing vulnerability for rural farmers.

“At least US$52,68 million is expected to have been disbursed to the farmers at the end of the Smallholder Irrigation Revitalisation Programme (SIRP). This is a Government-sponsored programme, where we are getting support from the International Fund for Agriculture Development (IFAD), the Open Fund for International Development (OFID) and farmers who make the scheme possible,” he said.

In April this year, Hamamavhaire Irrigation Scheme was launched in Mvuma, Midlands Province, and it comprises 103 hectares and was commissioned by Minister Dr Anxious Masuka.

The rehabilitation included the replacement of 3 pumps, pumping unit accessories, switchgear and electrical accessories, repair of leakages on the conveyance pipeline, and the replacement of the infield drag hose system for 98 hectares and drip Irrigation for 5 hectares at a cost of US$373 588.

Insukamini Irrigation Scheme in Gweru District was also commissioned in April 2023 after the 45-hectare Irrigation scheme was rehabilitated at a cost of $85 488.

“Scope of works included installation and securing of gate valves, rehabilitation of the main conveyance canal, infield canals and leveling of the 5-hectare block C as well as the supply of siphoned and check plates. 126 farmers are benefitting from the scheme,” said Mr. Mukokera.

According to SIRP, work is currently going on at Romsley Irrigation Scheme in Rusape, Manicaland Province and the scope of works includes the construction of a weir across the Mucheke River, construction of four pump houses as well as infield works that include installation of 24 centre pivots.

The 384-hectare project will benefit 380 households from Rusape district.

The SIRP programme was launched in 2016 to reduce the vulnerability of smallholder farmers, improve food and nutrition security, as well as reduce farmers’ vulnerability to climate change effects and economic shocks.

Further, the programme is aimed at improving productivity and climate-resilient crop production, driving the adoption of good agricultural practices, and climate-smart agricultural technologies, as well enhancing access to markets by farmers.