Slice Distributors eyes SADC market

For the love of chicken: Fast food outlet Chicken Distributors have opened another branch in Breaside. The company is now eying to open branches in the SADC region.

Ivan Zhakata Herald Correspondent

SLICE Distributors, the owners of Chicken Slice, Pizza Slice, Creamy Slice and Slice Grill are eying to expand their territory into countries in the Southern Africa Development Community (SADC) region.

The company yesterday opened its 16th branch in Braeside and is working on opening its new brand called Slice Feed.

Speaking at the launch ceremony, Slice Distributors executive chairman Mr Tawanda Mutyebere said Chicken Slice is one of the young and vibrant companies in the fast-food business and it was established to complement the fast food industry and not for competition.

“We do not compete with anyone and we do our own things, so in terms of competition, we cancelled competition,” Mr Mutyebere said.

“This is our 16th branch and we expect to double by year-end. We are expecting to open 15 more branches across Zimbabwe. Places have been secured. Everything is in position and it is a matter of opening. We are making inroads into our neighbouring countries with expectations to open branches in Zambia. We will also be assessing for business in Botswana and Mozambique.

“What we believe in as a brand is our service and products and we value those two. When you get into any Chicken Slice branches you will see the same services that you receive in Bulawayo and if you go to Gweru you will receive the same service. We believe in quality and we are not worried about prices because you must give the correct tag on our prices.”

Mr Mutyebere said it has been a difficult 12 years in the Chicken Slice business but they were managing to grow and open more branches as well as employing more people.

Ms Patricia Murambinda, director of Slice Distributors said they recognize that food is a major need for consumers.

“We remain resolute in developing the fast food industry in the country and in Africa and we are offering our employees an opportunity to showcase their skills and talent,” she said.