Skipper Musona thrilled by Government support

Eddie Chikamhi Senior Sports Reporter

WARRIORS skipper Knowledge Musona has thanked the Government of Zimbabwe for ensuring a smooth preparation for this year’s AFCON tournament.

The Warriors, who are now holding their final leg of the preparations in Bana, a town situated in the West Province of Cameroon, are in high spirits ahead of their first match against Senegal on Monday.

Musona told the ZIFA media that he was delighted by the Government’s support in paying players’ allowances on time and arranging for an early camp in Cameroon.

“I would like to thank the Sports and Recreation Commission [government] for their support in paying players’ allowances on time and the camping of the team in Cameroon since 30 December 2021.

“This means a lot to us as players and we really appreciate it.

“As players, we are extremely grateful because it shows us how deeply our government cares about us and football.

“It will motivate us to do well and fight for the country as we always do.

“The team can now fully focus on preparing well for the tournament without any distractions.

“We are extremely grateful,” said Musona.

Zimbabwe will get the ball rolling in Group B when they face Senegal on Monday. They also play Malawi and Guinea in the group.