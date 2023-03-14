Six Zim prisoners escape in SA

Crime Reporter

A gang of Zimbabwean robbers escaped from custody while being moved by South African police after what is thought to be a related armed gang attacked and shot at the police escort in the Makhado area.

In a statement the South African Police Service said the six were being transported awaiting trial when a gang of heavily armed criminals attacked the police officers movie-style. The gang managed to free the six Zimbabweans and sped off in a grey Mercedes Benz and a white Toyota Bakkie.

The attack occurred along the Vivo Road next to the first Sxhoemansdal turn-off outside Louis Trichardt.

Most of the six escaped prisoners were a gang of five suspected robbers: Forward Shumba (26), Shingirai Nyandome (32), Brilliant Sibanda (26), Erick Sithole (35) and Moses Zambara (32) facing charges of aggravated robbery, three counts of attempted murder and unlawful possession of firearms and ammunition.

One of the fugitives.

A sixth prisoner, Alex Nkomo (35), also a Zimbabwean and arrested for theft of cables, also managed to escape.

SAPS provincial commissioner for police in Limpopo Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe has ordered the mobilisation of the necessary police resources, including the air wing, to hunt down the escapees and the gang that released them.

Another prison escapee.

“The police in Makhado have launched a massive manhunt for a group of heavily armed suspects who attacked and shot at police members transporting six awaiting trial prisoners and managed to free them this morning, Monday 13 March 2023. The suspects thereafter took the six prisoners and sped off in a grey Mercedes Benz.