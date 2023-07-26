Six suspected poachers arrested in Bulawayo and Vic Falls

Crime Reporter

Six suspected poachers have been arrested in separate incidents in Bulawayo and Victoria Falls with the police recovering four ivory tusks and 10,5kg of kudu meat.

The arrest comes after the police declared war on poaching syndicates countrywide.

In a statement, national police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the arrests.

“On July 22, 2023, detectives in Bulawayo acted on received information and arrested Adam Moyo aged 32, Christopher Shoko aged 29 and Primate Shoko aged 29 in Cowdray Park in connection with possession of four tusks of ivory,” he said.

The suspects have since appeared in court and were remanded in custody for trial.

Meanwhile, police have also confirmed the arrest of Raymond Nxumalo (20), Wellesky Munsaka (25) and Syoma Mumpande (18) in connection with a case of poaching which occurred at Fuller Forest, Victoria Falls on July 19, 2023.

Police acted on a tip-off before conducting a search at the suspects’ homestead leading to the recovery of 10,5 kilograms of partly dried kudu meat, a pair of kudu horns, one fore leg and one hind leg.