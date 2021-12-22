Six robbers arrested in Chegutu

Crime Reporter

SIX armed robbers who were terrorising people in Chegutu while armed with machetes and iron bars have been arrested.

The suspects are Justice Mutero Mahoko (29), Norest Chin’ozho (29), Tichaona Chemhere (19) Gift Muvengwa (37), Leo Marecha Ndawana (22) and Harrison Wizilam (41)

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the arrest.

“The suspects were arrested for committing a spate of robberies and unlawful entry into premises and theft cases which occurred during the period extending from November 2021 to 14 December 2021 in and around Chegutu.

“The suspects used machetes and iron bars to force doors open before gaining entry into premises where they targeted television sets, cellphones, motor vehicles as well as cash, among other valuables,” he said.

He said following their arrest, the suspects are being linked to eight cases of robbery and two cases of unlawful entry into premises and theft.

Meanwhile, police have also confirmed the arrest of Tinaye Gumbo (21) for armed robbery which occurred in Beitbridge on Saturday at around 2300 hours.

The suspect together with his two accomplices only known as Kedha and Malume, attacked two complainants who entered the country through an illegal entry point near Beitbridge Prison.

“The suspect was fished out by a Police dog in a nearby bush after the complainants had made a report,” Asst Comm Nyathi said.

Armed robbery cases have been on the increase countrywide this year with police warning criminals that the full wrath of the law will be applied to them when arrested.

Several suspects have since been arrested while others are still at large.

Other robbers were also shot and killed in separate shoot outs countrywide.