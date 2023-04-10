SIX perish along Gweru-Mvuma Highway

The minibus was carrying congregants of the God of Christ Church, who were coming from Buhera, and were on their way back to Bulawayo.

Freedom Mupanedemo Midlands Bureau

SIX people died while 21 others were injured after a minibus they were travelling in from a church gathering, was side-swiped by a Nissan UD truck just outside Mvuma along the Mvuma-Gweru highway last night.

The minibus was carrying congregants of the God of Christ Church, who were coming from Buhera, and were on their way back to Bulawayo.

National police spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi, confirmed the accident.

The accident comes after 10 people died near Mvuma on Friday around 6am.

A cleansing ceremony led by spirit mediums was held yesterday.

Bodies of those who died on Friday were collected by family members in Mvuma yesterday ahead of burial.

Nine of the dead will be buried in Gokwe and one in Chegutu.

Government has supported the families with burial arrangements, and family representatives were grateful for the gesture.